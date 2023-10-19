Private companies invested in Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) copped the brunt of last week's S$936m market cap decline

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Wilmar International indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 42% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And following last week's 4.0% decline in share price, private companies suffered the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Wilmar International, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wilmar International?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Wilmar International. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Wilmar International's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Wilmar International. The Kuok Group is currently the company's largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 24% and 6.9% of the stock. In addition, we found that Khoon Hong Kuok, the CEO has 6.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Wilmar International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Wilmar International Limited. It is a very large company, and board members collectively own S$1.5b worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows a good alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Wilmar International. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 42%, of the Wilmar International stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 24% of the Wilmar International shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

