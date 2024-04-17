Private companies are Naim Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NAIM) biggest owners and were rewarded after market cap rose by RM73m last week

Key Insights

Naim Holdings Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

23% of Naim Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Naim Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NAIM), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 43% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, private companies benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by RM73m last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Naim Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Naim Holdings Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Naim Holdings Berhad, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Naim Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Island Harvests Sdn. Bhd. with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 11% of the stock. Hasmi Bin Hasnan, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Naim Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Naim Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM541m, and insiders have RM126m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 33% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Naim Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 43%, of the Naim Holdings Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Naim Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Naim Holdings Berhad (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

