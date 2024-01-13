Private companies own 17% of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) shares but retail investors control 56% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Almonty Industries by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 44% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 56% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 17% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Almonty Industries.

TSX:AII Ownership Breakdown January 13th 2024

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Almonty Industries?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Almonty Industries might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

TSX:AII Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Almonty Industries. Plansee Holding AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 11%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. M. Black, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

Our studies suggest that the top 10 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Almonty Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Almonty Industries Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$135m, and insiders have CA$18m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in Almonty Industries, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 17%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 14% of Almonty Industries stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Almonty Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Almonty Industries that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

