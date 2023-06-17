Private companies own 22% of Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited (NZSE:MMH) shares but state or government control 54% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Marsden Maritime Holdings by state or government implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

54% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Northland Regional Council)

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited (NZSE:MMH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is state or government. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 22% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Marsden Maritime Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marsden Maritime Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Marsden Maritime Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Marsden Maritime Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Marsden Maritime Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Northland Regional Council, with ownership of 54%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 21% and 2.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ports of Auckland Limited and ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Marsden Maritime Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited. In their own names, insiders own NZ$5.6m worth of stock in the NZ$207m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Marsden Maritime Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 22%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Marsden Maritime Holdings you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

