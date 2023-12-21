Private companies own 25% of Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) shares but retail investors control 44% of the company

Key Insights

Cyclopharm's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 44% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Cyclopharm.

ASX:CYC Ownership Breakdown December 21st 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cyclopharm?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Cyclopharm does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cyclopharm, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:CYC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cyclopharm. Our data shows that Anglo Australian Christian And Charitable Fund, Endowment Arm is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. Barings Acceptance Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Chemical Overseas Ltd holds about 9.8% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO James McBrayer directly holds 5.6% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Cyclopharm

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Cyclopharm Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$15m worth of stock in the AU$180m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 44% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.1%, private equity firms could influence the Cyclopharm board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 25%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

