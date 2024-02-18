Private companies own 27% of Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) shares but individual investors control 51% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Worley indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 25 shareholders own 47% of the company

Institutional ownership in Worley is 19%

If you want to know who really controls Worley Limited (ASX:WOR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Worley.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Worley?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Worley does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Worley's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Worley. The company's largest shareholder is Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Limited, with ownership of 23%. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and John Grill holds about 3.4% of the company stock. John Grill, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Worley

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Worley Limited. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth AU$292m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 51% stake in Worley, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 27%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

