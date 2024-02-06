Private companies own 28% of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) shares but retail investors control 40% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Atlantic Lithium indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

Every investor in Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 28% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Atlantic Lithium, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atlantic Lithium?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Atlantic Lithium already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Atlantic Lithium, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Atlantic Lithium. The company's largest shareholder is Assore Holdings Proprietary Limited, with ownership of 28%. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.8% of common stock, and DGR Global Limited holds about 6.4% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Atlantic Lithium

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Atlantic Lithium Limited. It has a market capitalization of just UK£130m, and insiders have UK£9.7m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 40% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 28%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 15% of Atlantic Lithium. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

