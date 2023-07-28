Private companies own 30% of AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (JSE:ACT) shares but retail investors control 41% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over AfroCentric Investment by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (JSE:ACT) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 41% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 30% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of AfroCentric Investment, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AfroCentric Investment?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AfroCentric Investment. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AfroCentric Investment's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 6.3% of AfroCentric Investment shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Rq Investments Pty (Ltd) is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. With 8.5% and 7.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, African Rainbow Capital Proprietary Limited and Community Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of AfroCentric Investment

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited. It has a market capitalization of just R2.3b, and insiders have R163m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in AfroCentric Investment. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 8.5%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 30%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AfroCentric Investment better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for AfroCentric Investment that you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

