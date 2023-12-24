Private companies own 36% of Sanford Limited (NZSE:SAN) shares but individual investors control 41% of the company

Key Insights

Sanford's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

Every investor in Sanford Limited (NZSE:SAN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 41% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And private companies on the other hand have a 36% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Sanford.

NZSE:SAN Ownership Breakdown December 24th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sanford?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Sanford already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sanford, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NZSE:SAN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sanford. Our data shows that Ngai Tahu Holdings Corporation Limited is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.6% and 7.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Sanford

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Sanford Limited. It has a market capitalization of just NZ$370m, and insiders have NZ$28m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 41% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sanford. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 36%, of the Sanford stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 4.8% of the Sanford shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

