Private companies own 43% of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (SGX:B61) shares but retail investors control 51% of the company

Significant control over Bukit Sembawang Estates by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 49% of the company

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (SGX:B61) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 43% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bukit Sembawang Estates.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bukit Sembawang Estates?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bukit Sembawang Estates. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bukit Sembawang Estates, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bukit Sembawang Estates. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Singapore Investments (Pte) Limited with 13% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.5% by the third-largest shareholder.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Bukit Sembawang Estates

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It seems the board members have no more than S$2.3m worth of shares in the S$1.1b company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of Bukit Sembawang Estates. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 43%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bukit Sembawang Estates (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

