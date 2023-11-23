Private companies in Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG) are its biggest bettors, and their bets paid off as stock gained 22% last week

Key Insights

Teo Seng Capital Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is Leong Hup Holdings Bhd with a 54% stake

Insider ownership in Teo Seng Capital Berhad is 12%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 57% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, private companies were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 22% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Teo Seng Capital Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Teo Seng Capital Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in Teo Seng Capital Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Teo Seng Capital Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Leong Hup Holdings Bhd is the largest shareholder with 54% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 2.4% and 1.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Emerging Glory Sdn. Bhd. and Eng Lau are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Teo Seng Capital Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Teo Seng Capital Berhad. Insiders have a RM56m stake in this RM484m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Teo Seng Capital Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 57%, of the Teo Seng Capital Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

