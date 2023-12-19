Investment Firm H.I.G. Scraps Plans for Future Standalone Tech Funds

(Bloomberg) -- H.I.G. Capital abandoned plans to raise future pools of capital exclusively focused on technology investments and will instead make wagers through its more diversified vehicles, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm, which bets on companies including Mobileum Inc. through a vehicle known as H.I.G. Technology Partners Fund, will invest in the sector through other funds, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Technology remains one of the firm’s six core verticals, the person added.

A spokeswoman for Miami-based H.I.G. declined to comment.

John Woyton, who was head of H.I.G. Technology Partners and a managing director, is now listed as a senior adviser on the firm’s website. H.I.G. has about a dozen managing directors dedicated to investing in technology deals, one of the people said.

The firm said this month that one of its affiliates completed the acquisition of Mainline Information Systems, an IT solutions provider. H.I.G. manages private equity and growth equity-focused funds, among others, its website shows.

Other investment firms continue to manage technology-focused funds, including Insight Partners, JMI Equity, Silver Lake, Thoma Bravo and Vista Equity Partners.

