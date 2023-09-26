Private equity firms account for 44% of Largo Inc.'s (TSE:LGO) ownership, while individual investors account for 32%

Key Insights

Significant control over Largo by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 52% of the company

24% of Largo is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 32% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Largo, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Largo

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Largo?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Largo already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Largo's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Largo is not owned by hedge funds. Arias Resource Capital Management LP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 44% of shares outstanding. West Family Investments, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.7% of common stock, and Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC holds about 8.3% of the company stock.

Story continues

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Largo

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Largo Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about CA$868k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of CA$252m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Largo. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 44%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Largo that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.