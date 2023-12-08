Private equity firms account for 47% of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADTH) ownership, while institutions account for 24%

Key Insights

Significant control over AdTheorent Holding Company by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 3 shareholders own 56% of the company

Insider ownership in AdTheorent Holding Company is 15%

Every investor in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 24% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of AdTheorent Holding Company, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AdTheorent Holding Company?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

AdTheorent Holding Company already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AdTheorent Holding Company, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AdTheorent Holding Company is not owned by hedge funds. H.I.G. Growth Partners, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. With 9.1% and 8.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Hana Financial Group Inc., Asset Management Arm and Monroe Capital Management Advisors, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO James Lawson directly holds 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AdTheorent Holding Company

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$117m, and insiders have US$18m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 47%, private equity firms could influence the AdTheorent Holding Company board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AdTheorent Holding Company better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that AdTheorent Holding Company is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

