Private equity firms account for 58% of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FWRG) ownership, while institutions account for 30%

A look at the shareholders of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 30% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of First Watch Restaurant Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First Watch Restaurant Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in First Watch Restaurant Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of First Watch Restaurant Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in First Watch Restaurant Group. Advent International Corporation is currently the company's largest shareholder with 58% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 2.7% of common stock, and Brown Advisory Incorporated holds about 2.1% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of First Watch Restaurant Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$20m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 58%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

