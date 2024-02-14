Private equity firms among Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDT) largest shareholders, saw gain in holdings value after stock jumped 18% last week

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 63% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Clearly, private equity firms benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$36m last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Conduit Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Conduit Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Conduit Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Conduit Pharmaceuticals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Conduit Pharmaceuticals. The company's largest shareholder is Corvus Capital, with ownership of 63%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.5% and 5.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO David Tapolczay directly holds 2.8% of the total shares outstanding.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Conduit Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$15m worth of stock in the US$236m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Conduit Pharmaceuticals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 63%, private equity firms could influence the Conduit Pharmaceuticals board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 5.8%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Conduit Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

