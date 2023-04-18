Private equity firms among Precigen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PGEN) largest shareholders, saw gain in holdings value after stock jumped 13% last week

Key Insights

Significant control over Precigen by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Recent purchases by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 38% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Clearly, private equity firms benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$33m last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Precigen.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Precigen?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Precigen already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Precigen, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Precigen is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Third Security, LLC is the largest shareholder with 38% of shares outstanding. E. Merck KG is the second largest shareholder owning 8.2% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 3.2% of the company stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Precigen

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Precigen, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$7.8m worth of the US$293m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 38%, private equity firms could influence the Precigen board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 8.2%, of the Precigen stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Precigen (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

