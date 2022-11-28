U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.03
    -34.09 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,100.57
    -246.46 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,136.83
    -89.52 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.60
    -14.59 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.58
    -0.70 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.90
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.35 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0398
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6810
    -0.0100 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8140
    -0.2860 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,162.35
    -409.13 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.18
    -2.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.16
    +8.49 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Private Equity Firms Expect Middle-Market Dominance in 2023 as Monetary Tightening Drives Deal Volumes and Values Down, Yet Fundraising Still Outstrips Pre-Pandemic Levels

·4 min read

Increasing interest rates and cost of leverage amid monetary tightening is the top challenge facing the US PE market, according to Dechert's "Global Private Equity Outlook Report"— but dealmakers continue to find creative solutions for growth

Highlights

Global PE deal activity experienced a significant slowdown in the first three quarters of 2022, with the number of deals falling 18% and value nearly halving from US$1.2 trillion to US$685 billion compared to the same period in 2021. However, the market share of private equity transactions as a proportion of global M&A activity has continued to steadily grow, reaching a record 23% as of Q3 2022, according to Refinitiv.

  • PE fundraising dropped 16% by value and 30.6% in the number of funds closed through Q3 2022, compared with the same period in last year.

  • 2021 was an outlier for PE dealmaking, but 2022 has already seen 2,081 buyouts in the US worth US$333.4bn in the first three quarters of the year— above the total value and volume of any full-year period in the decade before 2021.

  • 37% of respondents believe retail access to PE vehicles will expand as an after effect of the COVID-19 crisis.

  • 50% of respondents are now very likely to consider GP-led secondary transactions, a trend that 65% of respondents also see growing as an offshoot of the pandemic.

  • 63% of PE firms are planning to make a GP-stake divestiture in the next 24 months.

  • Take privates were the least favored deal choice among respondents, with over half either not very likely to consider a public-to-private option (26%), or reservedly saying it depends on the specific deal (26%). This in large part stems from the difficulty of financing these transactions despite the attractive valuations of many public companies.

  • 51% of the respondents have increased their use of private credit to finance buyouts in the last three years.

  • Divergence in market sentiment over liquidity in the next 12 months was shown. 82% of those from North America and 80% of respondents from EMEA have a favorable view, with only 45% of APAC respondents sharing a similar outlook.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising leverage costs and volatile valuations driven by economic downturns and increasingly tight monetary policy are the greatest challenges facing the private equity industry, according to the 2023 Dechert Global Private Equity Outlook report.

Dechert logo (PRNewsfoto/Dechert LLP)
Dechert logo (PRNewsfoto/Dechert LLP)

The US, like other regions in 2022, saw the PE buyout market shift down a gear, with the number of transactions in the region declining by 15% and their aggregate value sinking 43% in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2021. In the US, the number of buyouts across this period totaled 2,081 with a value of US$333.4bn. Among PE leaders, this trajectory is expected to continue into 2023 and beyond, driven by tightening credit conditions and broader economic dislocation. On the bright side, the market share of buyouts as a proportion of overall M&A activity continues to grow with the percentage share approaching 25% in the Americas through Q3 2022, according to data from Refinitiv.

More than 40% of US respondents said valuation and economic uncertainties were among the top two challenges the PE industry faced. The data, published today, in association with Mergermarket, surveyed more than 100 senior-level executives within PE firms based in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). This is Dechert's 5th annual Global Private Equity report.

Despite this, the global volume of transactions remained surprisingly robust. General Partners (GP) remained highly active on all but the largest transactions: "There is always something going on in the middle market, whether it is new platform deals or add-on acquisitions. Even though the amount of capital being invested has fallen, private equity has really demonstrated its resilience," said Dr. Markus P. Bolsinger, co-head of Dechert's global private equity practice and partner in the firm's New York and Munich offices.

The current environment does provide opportunities, being particularly highly favorable to those sitting on dry powder, having access to private credit financings and taking a prudent approach. As bid levels are reined in, new transactions are being more honestly priced in comparison to the last decade where cheap debt and a superabundance of equity capital have made for frothy valuations.

About Dechert's Global Private Equity Practice

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. Our global team advises private equity, private credit and other alternative asset managers on flexible solutions at every phase of the investment life cycle. We form funds structured for market terms and tax efficiency; negotiate investments and advise on transactions and financings that maximize value; and structure and execute exits accomplished at the right time and delivering the best returns.

Methodology: Mergermarket, on behalf of Dechert LLP, surveyed 100 senior-level executives within private equity (PE) firms based in North America (45%), EMEA (35%), and Asia-Pacific (20%). In order to qualify for inclusion, the firms all needed to have US$1bn or more in assets under management. The survey included a combination of qualitative and quantitative questions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-equity-firms-expect-middle-market-dominance-in-2023-as-monetary-tightening-drives-deal-volumes-and-values-down-yet-fundraising-still-outstrips-pre-pandemic-levels-301687946.html

SOURCE Dechert LLP

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • These 2 Stocks Just Got a Post-Thanksgiving Lift

    Thanksgiving weekend is over, and investors are back to work in earnest. Overall, markets looked poised on Monday morning to give back some of their recent gains, with many commentators attributing declines of around 0.5% to 0.75% in stock index futures to concerns about Chinese protests over the government's ongoing zero-COVID policy. Many investors were pleased with how the holiday shopping season kicked off over Thanksgiving weekend, though, and that helped contribute to solid gains in a pair of stocks.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Shopify (SHOP) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) insiders sold US$3.0m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

    While Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 3.1%, they shouldn't let their...

  • Tired of Disney's Executive Turnover? Buy This Sleeping Giant Entertainment Stock Instead

    This gaming company is the only business that can match Disney's treasure trove of entertainment properties.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Hedge Fund That Beat 99% of Peers Places Contrarian Bet on Meta

    (Bloomberg) -- As Big Tech reels from the blow of higher interest rates and slowing growth, one top-performing hedge fund manager is going against the tide to bet on the sinking shares of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingExpensive Silicon Valley tech would not normally feature on the shop

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Are Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Pioneer Natural...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column that I thought were going to lose to the market last week -- Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- rose 13%, slipped 2%, and fell 12%, respectively, averaging out to a modest 0.3% dip. Interest rates are rising, and that will make life harder for Big Lots.

  • Goldman: We don't like stocks here

    Goldman Sachs thinks that being defensive on stocks is the best bet headed into a 2023 that may see a long-talked about U.S. recession.