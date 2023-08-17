Private equity firms in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) are its biggest bettors, and their bets paid off as stock gained 37% last week

Key Insights

Significant control over Grove Collaborative Holdings by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 24% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Clearly, private equity firms benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$32m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Grove Collaborative Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Grove Collaborative Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Grove Collaborative Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 5.9% of Grove Collaborative Holdings shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Virgin Group Holdings Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.7% of common stock, and NVP Associates, LLC holds about 8.9% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Stuart Landesberg directly holds 4.0% of the total shares outstanding.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Grove Collaborative Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$10m worth of the US$112m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Grove Collaborative Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 24%, private equity firms could influence the Grove Collaborative Holdings board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 15%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

