Private equity firms who hold 42% of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) gained 453%, insiders profited as well

Beamr Imaging's significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

55% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders own 31% of Beamr Imaging

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 42% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following a 453% increase in the stock price last week, private equity firms profited the most, but insiders who own 31% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Beamr Imaging, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Beamr Imaging?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Beamr Imaging, for yourself, below.

Beamr Imaging is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Sharon Carmel with 29% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 18% and 8.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Beamr Imaging

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Beamr Imaging Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just US$128m, and insiders have US$40m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in Beamr Imaging. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 42%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

