Private equity firms own 27% of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (VTX:CICN) shares but individual investors control 40% of the company

Significant control over Cicor Technologies by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

53% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Cicor Technologies is 21%

A look at the shareholders of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (VTX:CICN) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 40% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, private equity firms make up 27% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cicor Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cicor Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Cicor Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Cicor Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cicor Technologies. Our data shows that OEP Capital Advisors, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. Axis Electronics Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.4% of common stock, and LLB Swiss Investment AG holds about 3.7% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Cicor Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Cicor Technologies Ltd. in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It has a market capitalization of just CHF141m, and the board has only CHF979k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Cicor Technologies. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 27%, private equity firms could influence the Cicor Technologies board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 12%, of the Cicor Technologies stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Cicor Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

