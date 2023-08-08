Private equity firms who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after Krispy Kreme, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DNUT) market cap dropped by US$103m

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Krispy Kreme indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 54% of the company

Institutions own 40% of Krispy Kreme

Every investor in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While institutions who own 40% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$2.5b last week,private equity firms took the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Krispy Kreme, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Krispy Kreme?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Krispy Kreme. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Krispy Kreme's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Krispy Kreme. The company's largest shareholder is JAB Holdings B.V., with ownership of 45%. BNP Paribas Arbitrage Sa, Asset Management Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 9.2% of common stock, and BDT Capital Partners, LLC holds about 4.8% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Michael Tattersfield is the owner of 1.5% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Krispy Kreme

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$138m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 45%, private equity firms could influence the Krispy Kreme board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Krispy Kreme better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Krispy Kreme you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

