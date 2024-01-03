Private equity firms who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after CAVA Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAVA) market cap dropped by US$406m

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in CAVA Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

53% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is private equity firms. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions, who own 33% shares weren’t spared from last week’s US$406m market cap drop, private equity firms as a group suffered the maximum losses

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CAVA Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CAVA Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

CAVA Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CAVA Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

CAVA Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Artal Group S.A. with 28% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 10%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Brett Schulman directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of CAVA Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in CAVA Group, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$88m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in CAVA Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 54%, private equity firms could influence the CAVA Group board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

