Private equity firms in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) are its biggest bettors, and their bets paid off as stock gained 24% last week

ZeroFox Holdings' significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 6 shareholders own 54% of the company

11% of ZeroFox Holdings is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, private equity firms benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$21m last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of ZeroFox Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ZeroFox Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

ZeroFox Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of ZeroFox Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ZeroFox Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that New Enterprise Associates, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 9.0% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO James Foster directly holds 7.0% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of ZeroFox Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc.. Insiders have a US$12m stake in this US$108m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ZeroFox Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 40% stake in ZeroFox Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 7.0%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

