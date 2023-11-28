Private Equity Meets Public Markets Panel at 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum
PE Edge and Exec Edge are please to provide complete video coverage of the third annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Nov. 8, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats. The event was composed of over 200 attendees including public and private corporations, private equity and VC funds, institutions, family offices, attorneys, investment bankers, other key advisors and select media.
PE Edge Kickoff: Private Equity Meets Public Markets Panel
Mark Harms, Chairman and CEO, Global Leisure Partners and Managing Partner, Bespoke Capital Partners
Keith Rosenbloom, Managing Partner, Cruiser Capital
Kyle D. Henderson, President, Sandgaard Capital
Josh Kosman, New York Post Business Reporter (Moderator)
Contact:
editor@executives-edge.com