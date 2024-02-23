A private island off the Florida Keys for sale at $75 million: It includes multiple houses

Pumpkin Key, located off the Florida Keys near Key Largo. The entire private island along with a mainland house in the Key Largo Ocean Reef Club was listed at $75 million on Feb. 13, 2024 by Compass.

A 26-acre private island know as Pumpkin Key is on the market for $75 million.

The listing managed by Liz Hogan of Compass offers combo deal including a mainland home in Key Largo and the entire island with multiple amenities for convenient management of the estate.

"There are two ways this will sell," Hogan told USA TODAY in an interview. "Either it will go for a family looking for a family compound and a legacy property or a developer will buy it to build on the island and sell the parts."

The estate's current owner, a family from the Midwest, has used it as a family compound but its generations are growing out of it, Hogan said.

The private beach on Pumpkin Key.

Mainland home shown in relation to Pumpkin Key.

Aerial view of the house on Pumpkin Key.

Listing includes mainland home with dock, 4-minute boat ride to island

The mainland home as part of the listing is on the Key Largo coast closest to Pumpkin Key, and includes a dock that stretches more than 100 feet long to be able to boat quickly between the mainland and the island.

Mainland house for sale with 140-foot long dock.

The home is also part of the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, which Hogan says is a fully sufficient yearlong resort. It has its own airport for private jets, a member-only hotel, another marina and two 18-hole golf courses.

The marina with 23 slips and space for a mega-yacht on Pumpkin Key.

If a buyer wants to give up that house, the island has its own 23-slip marina capable of accommodating a mega-yacht and tennis courts that convert into a helicopter pad for the brief jet to Miami.

Sitting room in the house on Pumpkin Key.

Pumpkin key with 12 total lots.

Private island listing comes with 2 homes, 3 apartments and office

The listing comes with:

A mainland house with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 140-foot dock

A ranch-style house on the island with three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a pool

Three apartments spread across two structures on the island, ranging from studio to two-bedrooms. The current owners have used these to house caretakers

A 23-slip marina on the island with a dock office and master quarters

Apartment and garage on Pumpkin Key.

One bedroom in the three-bedroom house on Pumpkin Key.

Each structure on the island has fiber optic cable, water and electricity. The 11 undeveloped lots on the island have the infrastructure ready for building as well.

Hogan said an acre-lot on the mainland sold for $24.5 million recently.

Tennis courts that double as a helicopter pad on Pumpkin Key.

Marina on Pumpkin Key.

Private beach on Pumpkin Key.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos: Pumpkin Key, Florida private island for sale at $75 million