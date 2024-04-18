Private jet company to cease operations at Jefferson County airport, lay off 65

DENVER (KDVR) — A New York-based private jet company with operations out of the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport sent a notice to employees on Wednesday informing them that the company plans to initiate a “plant closing” at the location.

The company, Wheels Up, is a charter jet company that allows customers to order an “on-demand” flight through smartphone apps. It also has a strategic partnership with Delta Airlines to provide commercial travel benefits and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, although the stock price appeared to dip on Thursday.

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification posted on the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s website, Wheels Up is laying off all 65 workers at its Jefferson County location.

The WARN notice states that the company’s operations at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport will cease on Sunday, June 16. Wheels Up has two hangars at the airport.

“All of Wheels Up’s operations at the hangar are expected to cease. This will result in the layoff and termination from employment of all of Wheels Up’s employees working at the hangar, except for selected administrative and office employees that will be maintained due to their role supporting other Wheels Up’s locations,” the WARN notice states.

According to the company’s investor site, the fourth quarter financial results showed decreases in the millions for total revenue, adjusted contribution and net losses. Wheels Up’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was a bright spot, improving by $6 million year-over-year for a loss of only $38 million.

