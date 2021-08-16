U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

The private LTE market in SAM is expected to reach US$ 729.70 million by 2028 from US$ 729.70 million in 2021

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14. 7% from 2021 to 2028. The advent of private LTE has brought a host of new use cases for industrial and residential uses that are anticipated to be enabled by the evolving networks over the course of years.

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Private LTE Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Type, and End- user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103310/?utm_source=GNW
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for residential use and distributed cloud for industries could be examples of these kind. The market competing with fixed broadband access is driving a need for higher bandwidth. The objective is to provide fiber-like speeds that can meet the demand for residential streaming services, such as TV and video. Typical data speed demand ranges from 100 to 4,000 Mbps. However, there is a limited business case to provide fixed broadband alternatives. Typical data speed demand ranges from 50 to 200 Mbps. In the market, there are virtually no existing fixed broadband alternatives, and the dominant way of accessing the internet is through mobile networks on a smartphone. Additionally, the surging adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector is among the other factors expected to drive the growth of the SAM private LTE market during the forecast period.
The SAM private LTE market for the transportation segment by end –user is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.In the transportation sector, the private LTE solutions provide services for various applications such as real-time surveillance, remote maintenance and monitoring, data transmission for signaling systems, internet for passenger, and passenger information system.

In addition, the increasing demand for communication systems in conventional metros, buses, railways, and new driverless trains is fueling the adoption of private LTE owing to safety and management in rail operations along with improved service quality for passengers. Owing to these benefits, the sector is hugely contributing to the market growth.

Brazil recorded the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in SAM, followed by Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador.Governments of these countries have taken an array of actions, such as lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions, to protect their citizens and contain the spread of novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Brazil, Argentina, and Chile have witnessed disruptions in their respective manufacturing sectors.In the wake of outbreak, the private LTE devices manufacturers and supply chain companies experienced huge decline in their sales during the first half of 2020.

As there is now ease in restrictions, the manufacturing units have commenced their operations, which has created a positive impact on the production and supply of LTE devices.
The overall SAM private LTE market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the SAM private LTE market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the SAM private LTE market.Cisco Systems, Inc; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Huawei Technologies Co.

Ltd.; Samsung Group; CommScope Inc; NetNumber, Inc.; Star Solutions; and Verizon Communications, Inc. are among the players operating in the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103310/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


