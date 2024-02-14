Private members club for wealthy parents on brink of collapse

Maggie & Rose charges from £140 per month for a membership

A private members club set up for wealthy parents by a close friend of the Prince of Wales is on the brink of collapse after abruptly shutting its clubhouses in West London.

Maggie & Rose, which charges from £140 per month for a membership, said in a message to parents that it was suffering “staffing and operational issues”, forcing the company to temporarily close its sites in Kensington and Chiswick.

However, filings showed it has since instructed lawyers at Addleshaw Goddard ahead of an expected administration later this week. It is not known if the clubhouses will be able to reopen at any point.

Maggie & Rose was launched to create a members’ club for families, where parents could drop off their children to be looked after and be able to work or network in the club’s cafes or juice bars.

One parent on Facebook claimed they had been left out of pocket after spending hundreds of pounds on membership.

They alleged the company “just took the money and closed with no explanation of if or when they may open again, if I’ll get my money back and no offer of giving me access to their other branch”.

Others reported being unable to get through to the clubhouses over emails or the phone to request their money back.

The company was founded in 2006 by Rose Astor, who is married to Hugh van Cutsem, a friend of the Prince of Wales, and her business partner Maggie Bolger.

Ms Bolger, a mother of four from New Zealand, came up with the idea after struggling to find somewhere suitable for parents to meet friends with their children.

Ms Bolger previously told The Telegraph that the aim was to design clubhouses that felt “like coming to a mate’s house”.

The pair described the venture as creating a “Soho House but for kids”.

Ms Bolger said the emphasis was on “letting kids be kids and using their imagination as much as possible so we have a minimal amount of toys and things”.

The Kensington branch had its own “Jackson Pollock room” where children could splatter paint on every surface.

Membership at the Chiswick club starts from £140 per month and from £210 per month at the Kensington location.

Ms Astor later took a step back from the company and went to work for Soho Farmhouse, the Cotswold retreat owned by Soho House.

Ms Bolger’s LinkedIn profile suggests she has not been involved with the company since 2019, which was the same year that China New City Commercial Development bought around a third of the company.

Speaking to the Evening Standard last year, Ms Bolger said her exit was because “they wanted to take the brand in a very different direction”.

The Maggie & Rose nurseries remain open, as they are operated by the company Grandir UK.

Ms Bolger and Ms Astor said: “Maggie Bolger and Rose Astor founded Maggie & Rose in 2007 to create amazing family and community spaces. The first family centre opened in 2007 in Kensington, with another following in Chiswick.

“Rose Astor subsequently exited the company in 2008. Maggie Bolger exited the company in 2019. At the time of her exiting the company was valued at £25m and had expanded to Asia.

“China New City PLC and Wei Kwan have been the majority shareholders and controlled the company since 2019.”

