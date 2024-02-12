'A private oasis': Brewster log cabin offers beauty and privacy on 1.66 acres at $850K

Looking for a beautiful home in the highly desirable town of Brewster? This sweet log cabin sits on a lovely 1.66-acre lot near the Punkhorn Parklands and it's on the market for the first time since it was built in 1983.

"It's like a private oasis," said listing agent Laura Usher of William Raveis Real Estate. "The house is so cozy and the yard has wonderful exposure if you're a gardener."

Priced at $850,000, the home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. You'll fall in love with the farmer's porch, a perfect spot to enjoy the beautiful surroundings. There's also a large back deck for entertaining and an additional porch.

This lovely log cabin sits on a beautiful 1.66-acre lot near the Punkhorn Parklands in Brewster.

Inside, the signature charm of a log cabin creates a cozy and inviting vibe, and the open floor plan provides a graceful flow. There is a splendid brick fireplace in the living room, which features Brazilian cherry wood floors, and the home is also graced by an elegant and efficient Jotul wood stove.

Chefs will be delighted by the kitchen, which features a new dishwasher and a spiffy gas range. The kitchen opens to a dining area, where sliders lead to the deck, offering a seamless flow for celebratory meals and relaxed suppers.

Two bedrooms and a recently renovated bathroom are located upstairs. An additional bedroom, a bathroom and a family room are found on the lower level. Sliders in the family room lead to a private outdoor patio, another opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.

The home is located a few steps from the Punkhorn Parklands, hundreds of acres of open space that border pristine ponds. This opens up all sorts of hiking and nature-watching possibilities. Bikers will also love the easy access to the Cape Cod Rail Trail, about half a mile from the home.

If log cabin life in one of the most beautiful parts of Cape Cod sounds appealing, especially considering the bucolic privacy and large lot size, this enchanting Brewster home may well be worth a look-see.

HOUSE DETAILSAddress: 646 Great Fields Road, BrewsterPrice: $850,000Rooms: three bedrooms, two full bathroomsSquare feet: 2,416Lot size: 1.66 acresYear built: 1983MLS#: 22400323Contact: Laura Usher, William Raveis Real Estate, 508-246-2389

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod house for sale in Brewster: Log cabin on large lot at $850K