Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry to Grow by USD 61.47 Bn in 2021-2025 | Amazon Web Services Inc. and Alphabet Inc. to Emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry is likely to register a CAGR of 18.34% while projecting an incremental growth of USD 61.47 billion during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry by Service Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Understand the driving forces behind Private And Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Sample Report!

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by service type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The SaaS segment is expected to be the leading segment based on service type in the global market during the forecast period.

  • What are the major trends in the market?

Increased focus on cost optimization and scaling computation is one of the major trends in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 61.47 billion.

  • Who are the top players in the market?

Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., CSC|Eze Castle Integration Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the data security and privacy restraints the market growth.

  • How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 37% of market growth.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market has the potential to grow by USD 136.21 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.85%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Hybrid Cloud Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The hybrid cloud market size has the potential to grow by USD 67.62 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., CSC, Eze Castle Integration Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this private and public cloud market in the financial services industry forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry is segmented as below:

  • Geography

  • Type

Retrieve Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry Report Highlights Here

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The private and public cloud market in the financial services industry report covers the following areas:

  • Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry Size

  • Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry Trends

  • Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased focus on cost optimization and scaling computation as one of the prime reasons driving the Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist private and public cloud market in the financial services industry growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private and public cloud market in the financial services industry vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service type

  • SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • CSC

  • Eze Castle Integration Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Jack Henry and Associates Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Rackspace Technology Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70825

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-and-public-cloud-market-in-the-financial-services-industry-to-grow-by-usd-61-47-bn-in-2021-2025--amazon-web-services-inc-and-alphabet-inc-to-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301361454.html

SOURCE Technavio

