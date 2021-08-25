Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry to Grow by USD 61.47 Bn in 2021-2025 | Amazon Web Services Inc. and Alphabet Inc. to Emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry is likely to register a CAGR of 18.34% while projecting an incremental growth of USD 61.47 billion during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry by Service Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by service type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The SaaS segment is expected to be the leading segment based on service type in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increased focus on cost optimization and scaling computation is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 61.47 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., CSC|Eze Castle Integration Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the data security and privacy restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 37% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., CSC, Eze Castle Integration Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this private and public cloud market in the financial services industry forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry is segmented as below:

Geography

Type

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The private and public cloud market in the financial services industry report covers the following areas:

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry Size

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry Trends

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased focus on cost optimization and scaling computation as one of the prime reasons driving the Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist private and public cloud market in the financial services industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private and public cloud market in the financial services industry vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service type

Market segments

Comparison by Service type

SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

CSC

Eze Castle Integration Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jack Henry and Associates Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

