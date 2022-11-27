Private and Public Cloud Market Size in the Financial Services Industry to Increase by USD 90,175.21 Million: 37% Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The private and public cloud market in the financial services industry by service type, deployment, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 18.81% and register an incremental growth of USD 90,175.21 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global private and public cloud market in the financial services industry is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The major users of cloud computing services in the region are the banking, financial services, insurance, e-commerce, and telecommunications sectors.

Company Profiles

The private and public cloud market in the financial services industry report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Accenture Plc: The company offers private and public cloud services such as the Accenture Cloud Platform.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers private and public cloud services such as Alibaba Cloud.

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers private and public cloud services such as Google Cloud, which is suitable for banking, capital markets, insurance, and payment services.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers private and public cloud services such as AWS Cloud, which is suitable for banking, payments, capital markets, and insurance services.

Eze Castle Integration Inc.: The company offers private and public cloud services such as ECI-managed cloud solutions.

Fiserv Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data, increased focus on cost optimization and scaling computation, and high focus on sustainability using green IT. However, data security and privacy are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

Based on service type, the market is segmented into SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. The SaaS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this private and public cloud market in the financial services industry report?

CAGR of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of private and public cloud market in the financial services industry vendors

Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 90,175.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acumatica Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eze Castle Integration Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., VMware Inc., and Oracle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global private and public cloud market in the financial services industry 2017 - 2021

4.2 Service Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service Type

6.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Service Type

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accenture Plc

12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

12.7 Eze Castle Integration Inc.

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

12.11 Jack Henry and Associates Inc.

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

12.13 Oracle Corp.

12.14 Rackspace Technology Inc.

12.15 Red Hat Inc.

12.16 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.17 VMware Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

