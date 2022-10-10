Private Security Services Market Size to Grow by USD 56.33 Billion; 31% Of The Growth Contribution To Come From APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The private security services market is set to grow by USD 56.33 billion between 2021 to 2026, with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the glycolic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Private Security Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Private Security Services Market is segmented as below:
End-user
The private security services market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The industrial segment is the largest adopter of security services such as manned guarding and electronic security systems. Rising urbanization and the increasing population are creating significant demand for various products, which is leading to an increase in the number of manufacturing activities globally. The rising manufacturing output is the result of the expansion of manufacturing plants, which is creating significant demand for private security services.
Service
Manned guarding services include the deployment of security personnel for guarding client premises against unauthorized access, as well as protecting the assets and properties within facilities. These services include the surveillance and protection of facilities, transport security, security checks, close monitoring and protection, crowd management, event security, and executive protection. Manned guarding accounted for the largest share of the global private security services market in 2018 and is expected to continue holding the dominant share during the forecast period.
Geography
31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. European countries such as France and the UK have been witnessing a rise in terror threats from various terror groups recently. Europe witnessed the largest number of right-wing attacks in the last 2 decades. These factors will facilitate the private security services market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Our private security services market report covers the following areas:
Private Security Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The private security services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the private security services market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Private Security Services Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Private Security Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The report identifies ADT INC., Allied Universal, AMZ Sicherheitsdienste GmbH, GardaWorld Security Corp., Hanwei International Security Services Co.Ltd., ICTS International NV, ISS AS, Kingdom Protection Services Pvt. Ltd, Loomis AB, Mitie Group Plc., Monitronics International Inc., OCS Group Ltd., Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Provisor Security Services, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, SIS Ltd., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., and Top IPS Group are some of the major market participants.
ADT INC. - The company offers private security services that include Home Security Systems, Smart Security Cameras, Life Safety Alarms, and Life Safety Alarms.
Allied Universal - The company offers private security services that include Commercial Security Services which provide proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business.
GardaWorld Security Corp. - The company offers private security services that include Physical Security, Security Consulting and Planning, Planning, Asset Tracking Solutions, and CCTV Surveillance and Electronic Response.
ISS AS - The company offers private security services that include Guarding and security awareness, Surveillance, and Security risk management. To know more about vendors Request a free sample report.
Private Security Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist private security services market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the private security services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the private security services market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private security services market vendors
Related Reports:
Termite Control Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Waste Management Market by Service Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Private Security Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 56.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.45
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ADT INC., Allied Universal, AMZ Sicherheitsdienste GmbH, GardaWorld Security Corp., Hanwei International Security Services Co.Ltd., ICTS International NV, ISS AS, Kingdom Protection Services Pvt. Ltd, Loomis AB, Mitie Group Plc., Monitronics International Inc., OCS Group Ltd., Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Provisor Security Services, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, SIS Ltd., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., and Top IPS Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Financial institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Service
6.3 Manned guarding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Electronic security services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Cash services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Service
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ADT INC.
11.4 Allied Universal
11.5 GardaWorld Security Corp.
11.6 ISS AS
11.7 Loomis AB
11.8 Monitronics International Inc.
11.9 Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA
11.10 SECOM Plc
11.11 Securitas AB
11.12 SIS Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-security-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-56-33-billion-31-of-the-growth-contribution-to-come-from-apac---technavio-301643795.html
SOURCE Technavio