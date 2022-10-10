Private Security Services Market Size to Grow by USD 56.33 Billion; 31% Of The Growth Contribution To Come From APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The private security services market is set to grow by USD 56.33 billion between 2021 to 2026, with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the glycolic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Security Services Market 2022-2026

Private Security Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Private Security Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user

The private security services market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The industrial segment is the largest adopter of security services such as manned guarding and electronic security systems. Rising urbanization and the increasing population are creating significant demand for various products, which is leading to an increase in the number of manufacturing activities globally. The rising manufacturing output is the result of the expansion of manufacturing plants, which is creating significant demand for private security services.

Service

Manned guarding services include the deployment of security personnel for guarding client premises against unauthorized access, as well as protecting the assets and properties within facilities. These services include the surveillance and protection of facilities, transport security, security checks, close monitoring and protection, crowd management, event security, and executive protection. Manned guarding accounted for the largest share of the global private security services market in 2018 and is expected to continue holding the dominant share during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography

31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. European countries such as France and the UK have been witnessing a rise in terror threats from various terror groups recently. Europe witnessed the largest number of right-wing attacks in the last 2 decades. These factors will facilitate the private security services market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Our private security services market report covers the following areas:

Private Security Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The private security services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the private security services market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Private Security Services Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Private Security Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The report identifies ADT INC., Allied Universal, AMZ Sicherheitsdienste GmbH, GardaWorld Security Corp., Hanwei International Security Services Co.Ltd., ICTS International NV, ISS AS, Kingdom Protection Services Pvt. Ltd, Loomis AB, Mitie Group Plc., Monitronics International Inc., OCS Group Ltd., Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Provisor Security Services, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, SIS Ltd., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., and Top IPS Group are some of the major market participants.

ADT INC. - The company offers private security services that include Home Security Systems, Smart Security Cameras, Life Safety Alarms, and Life Safety Alarms.

Allied Universal - The company offers private security services that include Commercial Security Services which provide proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business.

GardaWorld Security Corp. - The company offers private security services that include Physical Security, Security Consulting and Planning, Planning, Asset Tracking Solutions, and CCTV Surveillance and Electronic Response.

ISS AS - The company offers private security services that include Guarding and security awareness, Surveillance, and Security risk management. To know more about vendors Request a free sample report.

Private Security Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist private security services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the private security services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the private security services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private security services market vendors

Related Reports:

Private Security Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 56.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADT INC., Allied Universal, AMZ Sicherheitsdienste GmbH, GardaWorld Security Corp., Hanwei International Security Services Co.Ltd., ICTS International NV, ISS AS, Kingdom Protection Services Pvt. Ltd, Loomis AB, Mitie Group Plc., Monitronics International Inc., OCS Group Ltd., Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Provisor Security Services, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, SIS Ltd., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., and Top IPS Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Financial institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Manned guarding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Electronic security services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Cash services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ADT INC.

11.4 Allied Universal

11.5 GardaWorld Security Corp.

11.6 ISS AS

11.7 Loomis AB

11.8 Monitronics International Inc.

11.9 Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA

11.10 SECOM Plc

11.11 Securitas AB

11.12 SIS Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/



Global Private Security Services Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-security-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-56-33-billion-31-of-the-growth-contribution-to-come-from-apac---technavio-301643795.html

SOURCE Technavio