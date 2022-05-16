U.S. markets closed

Private Trust Exchange Lists xWEOWNS

Weownomy Platform Corporation
·3 min read
Image
Image

xWEOWNS is the first Treasury Reserve Token.

DELAWARE CITY, Del., May 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xWEOWNS Token has been listed on the Private Trust Exchange, with trading pairs in xWEOWNS/USDT, xWEOWNS/ETH and xWEOWNS/BTC. The Listing comes after the launch of xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve DeFi Platform https://xweowns.com.

The Private Trust Exchange will allow users with verified accounts (one-time verification) the ability to trade up to $1 million USD worth of xWEOWNS tokens per trade in one transaction - all done instantly!

Institutional investors can leverage price stability by trading xWEOWNS a treasury reserve token on the global private trust exchange platform which offers four key benefits; shareable charge fees of 40% sell orders and 4% buy orders with $282 fixed xWEOWNS price per token, trade transparency through real time updates, ability to use smart contracts for escrow services or settlements between counterparties and personal privacy protection through KYC/AML verification checks.

"Following a successful launch of xWEOWNS treasury reserve DeFi Platform https://xweowns.com/, we are pleased to announce xWEOWNS has been listed on the Private Trust Exchange for million dollar trust clients with trading pairs in USDT/xWEOWNS, ETH/xWEOWNS, BTC/xWEOWNS, as well as shareable charge fees of 40% sell orders and 4% buy orders respectively," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima, CEO Weownomy Platform Corporation and Principal Founder xWEOWNS reserve currency.

The latest listing gives investors access to the token at the most competitive price on private trust exchange. Investors can now trade their holdings with greater confidence knowing they will be protected from market volatility. Investing with xWEOWNS will always be a fixed price token at $282 USD (with quarterly 30% Fixed Price Value Increase) which eliminates volatility and offers stability to the global economy while still allowing room for profit-taking.

Global xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve 5 Billion Euros Agreement with Hedge Fund.

With this Hedge Fund agreement in place, Hedge Fund is able to offer 5 billion Euros worth of funding for xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve Token (xWEOWNS) which are pegged to $282 USD currency value but can also be converted into any other form of fiat or crypto currency on demand.

"This partnership is a major step in expanding our liquidity, as we now have access to funds which will enable us to maintain stability in market conditions. With this agreement, we are confident that our future is bright and prosperous!" said Ssemakula Peter Luyima.

With this agreement, investors can now purchase xWEOWNS treasury reserve tokens at fixed market price through Private Trust Exchange while gaining exposure to what is considered one of the most stable assets in the world - xWEOWNS.

Private Trust Exchange has been selected as an exchange partner for all xWEOWNS treasury reserve tokens which listed xWEOWNS on its platform on the May 14, 2022.The new Hedge Fund agreement will provide funds in return for a guarantee that if needed, it can buy back as many as five billion euros worth of xWEOWNS tokens from investors or exchanges at any time.

Press Releases Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile, and there is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

About xWEOWNS

Weownomy is launching the xWEOWNS fixed $282 stablecoin on Latoken exchange that provides treasury reserve protection against price drops of digital assets while capitalizing on the high volatility that exists today in the crypto currency markets. The development team at Weownomy has designed an automated process for trading cryptocurrencies through an intermediary asset called xWEOWNS which will allow traders to hedge their investments from market volatility.

About Weownomy Platform Corporation

Weownomy Platform Corporation, Incorporated in the State of Delaware https://www.weownomy.global is launching a subscription-based, open and participatory platform. A new redefined social network that facilitates people's participation in the democratic process of defining their own rules for their future, generating an ownership structure where every person has rights to share in the proceeds generated by this new economy and hence true economic equality.

Media

Ssemakula Peter Luyima
ceo@weownomy.global
President and CEO

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

