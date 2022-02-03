U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

Private Tutoring Market to Grow at USD 171.93 Billion by 2028 | Global Private Tutoring Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Revenue, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in private tutoring market are Sylvan Learning, LLC (Baltimore, U.S.), Daekyo Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea), Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Chegg, Inc. (Santa Clara, U.S.), Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (Beijing, China), TAL Education Group (Beijing, China), Mathnasium LLC (Los Angeles, U.S.), Educomp Solutions Ltd. (Gurgaon, India), Kaplan Inc. (New York, U.S.), Action Tutoring (London, U.K.), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global private tutoring market size is expected to reach USD 171.93 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The private tutoring market size stood at USD 92.59 billion in 2020.

Notable Development:

September 2019: Chegg, Inc., an American education technology company based in Santa Clara, California, announced that it has acquired Thinkful, an online learning platform offering professional courses in America.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Market:

  • Chegg, Inc. (Santa Clara, U.S.)

  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (Beijing, China)

  • TAL Education Group (Beijing, China)

  • Mathnasium LLC (Los Angeles, U.S.)

  • Educomp Solutions Ltd. (Gurgaon, India)

  • Sylvan Learning, LLC (Baltimore, U.S.)

  • Daekyo Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Kaplan Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Action Tutoring (London, U.K.)

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/private-tutoring-market-104753

Market Driver:

Increasing Participants in Competitive Exams to Incite Growth

The increasing competition among students has resulted in high demand for private tutoring, which will boost the private tutoring market growth. The rising difficulty in level entrance exams by renowned schools or universities can create lucrative opportunities for this market. As per the Global Education Census Report 2018 published in November 2018 by Cambridge Assessment International Education, about 4 in 10 surveyed students (43%) had received private tuition outside the school worldwide, wherein in China, it accounted for more than 5 in 10 observed students (57%), followed by India (55%), and 1 in 10 students in the U.S. Furthermore, the increasing expectations of parents for high marks in academics from their children will accelerate the growth of the market. Besides, raising consciousness regarding learning in developing nations will simultaneously enable speedy expansion of the market.

Key Players Assessment in this Research:

  • The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

  • It provides details of the major vendors involved in this private tutoring market

  • A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

  • The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

  • The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Report Aim & Scope:

  • An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

  • The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

  • Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

  • The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

  • The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

  • The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/private-tutoring-market-104753

Segments Covered:

By Subjects

  • Academic

  • Non-academic

Application

  • Up-to K-12

  • Post K-12

Mode

  • Offline

  • Online

Remote Teaching to Amplify Growth During Coronavirus

The temporary closure of education institutes due to the pandemic has adversely impacted the education industry. As per the article, ’The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Education Financing’, published in May 2020 by World Bank Group, the real growth in education spending per capita in all countries, as per downside forecast, was estimated to decline at a rate of -5.7% in 2020. However, the shift towards online education will consequently stabilize the private tutoring market revenue amid COVID-19. Besides, the growing popularity of online learning due to its convenience will boost the private tutoring market growth.

Regional Analysis:

Surging Demand for Coaching Classes to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest private tutoring market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to coaching classes' popularity primarily in China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations. In May 2020, the press release of Yonhap News Agency reported the results of an annual survey conducted by the National Statistics Korea and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. It was reported that, in 2019, about ¾th of the students received private tutoring in South Korea, wherein students spent, on an average, 6.5 hours/week for this tutoring. Also, the increasing middle-class population is likely to spur business opportunities for the private tutoring market in Asia Pacific.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/private-tutoring-market-104753

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Emerging Trends

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Education Sector

  • Global Private Tutoring Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Mode (Value)

        • Offline

        • Online

      • By Subjects (Value)

        • Academic

        • Non-academic

      • By Application (Value)

        • Up-to K-12

        • Post K-12

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/private-tutoring-market-104753

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


