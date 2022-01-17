U.S. markets closed

Private Tutoring Market in the US to Grow by USD 8.37 Bn | Growing Demand for Customized Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The private tutoring market in the US is expected to grow by USD 8.37 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Private Tutoring Market in US by Type and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Private Tutoring Market in US by Type and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The private tutoring market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors need to focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The private tutoring market in the US report covers the following areas:

Private Tutoring Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

By type, the curriculum-based learning segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Curriculum-based learning includes private tutoring services for regular academic subjects such as STEM, arts, and foreign languages.

  • Learning method

By learning method, the online learning method will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Online learning includes online private tutoring services that can be accessed by learners through digital devices.

Private Tutoring Market in US 2021-2025: Drivers and Challenges

The growing demand for customized learning will offer immense growth opportunities. Conventional tutoring services incur overhead costs associated with amenities such as classrooms, equipment, and related facilities. Vendors are leveraging the rapid penetration of mobile phones and tablets and the increasing network connectivity to offer online tutoring programs. Online tutoring also provides flexibility to learners through self-paced learning methods.

The availability of open-source material will challenge the growth of the market participants. The popularity of massive open online courses (MOOCs) in the US is rising, owing to their highly dynamic and robust curriculum. MOOCs are increasingly emerging as a viable alternative to academic education in schools. Students can avail free online course content through mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets and complete the courses at their own pace. Open-source is a cost-effective alternative to private tutoring services. Thus, the rising popularity of MOOCs and open-source learning is expected to hamper the growth of the tutoring services market in the US during the forecast period.

Private Tutoring Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the private tutoring market in US, including Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc.

Private Tutoring Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist private tutoring market in US growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the private tutoring market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the private tutoring market in US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private tutoring market in US vendors

Related Reports:

  • Tablets Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tablets market share is expected to increase by 42.02 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The digital educational publishing market has the potential to grow by USD 9.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.57%. Download Free Sample Report

Private Tutoring Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.90

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

