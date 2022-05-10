U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

PRIVCO LEADERS IN CLIMATE TECH

·2 min read

25 Innovative Companies Building a Greener Economy

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivCo, a New York-based fintech company and leader in private market intelligence, today released its Leaders in Climate Tech ranking, a report measuring corporate innovation in response to climate change.

(PRNewsfoto/PrivCo)
(PRNewsfoto/PrivCo)

According to Privco, "There has never been a more optimal time for companies to step up to address the climate crisis. The latest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emphasized a heating planet's disastrous and likely consequences. Meanwhile, private and public investment in fossil fuels hasn't shifted to meet the urgency of what climate scientists are desperately trying to tell us."

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Privco data shows that high-growth companies are aggregated in biological engineering for sustainable farming and animal product alternatives, micromobility, and innovative engineering. Privco's top five companies based on funding, revenue, and employee growth are Bowery Farming (AI & robotics agtech), BETA Technologies (electric air taxis or eVOTLs), Aurora (solar software), UPSIDE Foods (engineered animal protein), and Watershed (enterprise climate programming).

To view the full report, click HERE.

"Our proprietary AI and our talented analysts produced the PrivCo Leaders in Climate Tech to show how corporate innovation is responding to climate change. We see exciting trends poised to capitalize on the green economy," says Basil Hamadeh, CEO of PrivCo.

About PrivCo:
PrivCo is a leading private market intelligence company offering AI-assisted financial data on privately held companies with an emphasis on current revenue and growth metrics. PrivCo's proprietary data covers more than 750,000+ U.S. company profiles, including 95% coverage of U.S. private companies with $10 million or more in revenue. Founded in 2009, PrivCo serves more than 100K firms, investors and financial advisors around the globe giving them the accurate, updated information they need to make the right decisions for themselves and their clients. For more information and to access the platform, please visit https://www.privco.com.

To access PrivCo's financial data platform, sign up here.

For more information contact:
Beth Amorosi, 917-208-7489 or bamorosi@privco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/privco-leaders-in-climate-tech-301543026.html

SOURCE PrivCo

