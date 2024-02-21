Privia Health Group's (NASDAQ:PRVA) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Privia Health Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$21m ÷ (US$992m - US$394m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Privia Health Group has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Privia Health Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Privia Health Group for free.

So How Is Privia Health Group's ROCE Trending?

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 8.2% four years ago, while capital employed has grown 290%. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Privia Health Group might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it.

What We Can Learn From Privia Health Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Privia Health Group. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 26% in the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Privia Health Group that we think you should be aware of.

