Privia Health to Participate in the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Privia Health Group, Inc.
·1 min read
Privia Health Group, Inc.
Privia Health Group, Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that its management team plans to participate in a "fireside chat" Q&A session at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am ET.

The live webcast and replay of the event will be available at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health’s platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Contact
Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
IR@priviahealth.com
817.783.4841


