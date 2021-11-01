U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

Privia Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Privia Health Group, Inc.
·1 min read
ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, announced that its management team plans to participate in these upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wednesday, November 10th – Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

  • Thursday, November 18th – Canaccord Genuity Digital Health & Services Forum

  • Wednesday, December 1st – Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

The webcast and replay of each event, as well as any accompanying slide presentation, will be available at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Contact
Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
IR@priviahealth.com
817.783.4841


