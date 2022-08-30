U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,986.16
    -44.45 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,790.87
    -308.12 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,883.14
    -134.53 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.59
    -27.35 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -4.74 (-4.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.60
    -14.10 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.38 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1655
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7810
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,979.05
    -176.85 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.17
    -3.23 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Privia Health Reports Results in CMS’ Medicare Shared Savings Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Privia Health Group, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRVA
Privia Health Group, Inc.
Privia Health Group, Inc.

2021 Performance Across All Markets Demonstrates Improved Care and Lower Costs

Privia ACOs Delivered Total Annual Average Expenditures 15% Lower than Median MSSP ACO and 24% Lower than Total Fee for Service Medicare

$99.9 Million in Shared Savings Delivered across Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that its Accountable Care Organizations (“ACOs”) delivered quality care and improved patient outcomes, and achieved shared savings of $99.9 million through the Medicare Shared Savings Program (“MSSP”).

Privia’s ACOs (collectively “Privia Quality Network”) provided high-value, cost-efficient care to more than 112,000 Medicare beneficiaries in 2021.

“Navigating care options for patients during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 was a challenge for all healthcare organizations. Privia providers stood out by continuing to provide tremendous care for their patients, focused on improving quality while decreasing costs,” said Privia Health CEO Shawn Morris. “We are thrilled with the performance of the Privia ACOs in the Medicare Shared Savings Program in 2021, and are extremely proud of our physician and provider partners, as well as their extended care teams who continue to put patients first regardless of the situation.”

These company-wide results reflect Privia Health’s commitment to improving the health of communities served through our proprietary technology, team-based care, and wellness programs that engage patients in their health, prevent disease, and enhance care coordination both in and outside of the doctor’s office.

For the 2021 performance year, Privia Quality Network included physicians and advanced practitioners in Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC. Since 2014, Privia Quality Network has delivered total shared savings across government programs and commercial payers of more than $740 million, including more than $380 million through participation in the MSSP.

Other noteworthy highlights aggregated across Privia Quality Network in 2021:

  • Delivered total annual average expenditures 15% lower than the median MSSP ACO and 24% lower than total Fee for Service Medicare;

  • Achieved weighted average emergency room utilization 22% lower than the median MSSP ACO and 28% lower than total Fee for Service Medicare;

  • Delivered weighted average outpatient facility spend 25% lower than the median MSSP ACO and 35% lower than total Fee for Service Medicare;

  • Accomplished weighted average inpatient facility spend 22% lower than the median MSSP ACO and 28% lower than total Fee for Service Medicare; and

  • Performed at a quality score level of 93% or higher in each of Privia Health’s four ACOs.

Keith Fernandez, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, added, “Our continued success year after year in the MSSP program reinforces our physicians’ dedication to providing high quality care while lowering costs for the patients in their communities. Privia’s physician-led governance model and proprietary technology insights offer the guidance and tools needed to enable clinicians to spend more time focusing on care and enhancing the patient experience.”

The amount of Medicare healthcare expenses included in Privia Quality Network has grown from $111 million in 2014 to $1.14 billion in 2021. Established through the Affordable Care Act, MSSP facilitates coordination and cooperation among providers that form ACOs to improve health outcomes, increase the standards of care and reduce unnecessary costs, benefiting 10.7 million patients.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections, future operations or plans, financial results, cash flows, costs and cost management initiatives, capital structure management, growth rates and operational and strategic initiatives, and can also be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “thinks,” “outlook,” “target,” and words or phrases of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult or impossible to predict and may be beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this press release. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any of these statements, or to make any other forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
IR@priviahealth.com
priviapress@priviahealth.com
817.783.4841


Recommended Stories

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Chewy reports Q2 sales miss, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down second-quarter earnings results for Chewy.

  • Stocks on the move: Chewy, CrowdStrike, HP, ChargePoint

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down top trending tickers after the closing bell Tuesday.

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US mortgage lenders are starting to go bankrupt — how this one factor could be triggering the worst surge of failures since 2008

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond's $375 million loan is temporary relief ahead of crunch holiday season

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -With Bed Bath & Beyond Inc set to disclose a financial lifeline -- a roughly $375 million loan -- investors hope the retailer's interim CEO Sue Gove also will provide specifics on how she plans to rebrand the chain and steer it back to profitability when she speaks on Wednesday. Once known for providing many shoppers with 20%-off coupons, Bed Bath & Beyond overhauled its merchandise in recent years to focus on own-brand, or private-label, products including its Our Table brand cookware. Investors on Wednesday will want an update on how Bed, Bath & Beyond is managing its excess inventory and its private-label strategy.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump

  • Snap plans to lay off 20% of its workforce

    A new report indicates that Snap plans to lay off 20% of its 6,400+ employees.

  • 10 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. In July 2022, the Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% from a year ago, marking a little […]

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Verizon (VZ) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Here’s What a $2 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    For many Americans, retirement advice is limited to encouragement to save more or warnings that they haven’t saved enough. Whether they are decades, years, or months from retirement, it can be hard to imagine the life that 401(k) ultimately buys.

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment

    Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, whi

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and ARK Investment Management’s 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. This June, ARK Investment Management’s CEO Cathie Wood, on CNBC’s […]

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, Weber rise as meme stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how meme stocks are performing on Tuesday.