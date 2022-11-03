U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,752.75
    -16.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,073.00
    -105.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,888.25
    -56.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.10
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.89
    -1.11 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,622.00
    -28.00 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.63 (-3.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9740
    -0.0079 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.28
    +0.47 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0150 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3780
    +0.6760 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,291.71
    -109.61 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.68
    -8.46 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.45
    -24.69 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Privilège Ventures launches $20M fund investing in women-led startups

Haje Jan Kamps
·4 min read

Lugano, Switzerland-based venture capital fund Privilège Ventures just launched its fourth fund. The CHF 20 million (just over $20 million) fund is earmarked for women-led early-stage startups across Europe.

“We don’t just want to support women,” Jacqueline Ruedin Rüsch, founding general partner at Privilège Ventures said in an interview with TechCrunch. "The data shows women in the driver’s seat produce better ROI."

The firm says that its investment thesis is based on the statistical evidence that women perform better than men in leadership roles.

"The numbers are staggering. It’s not just about being ethical and doing good: global GDP would grow 6% if rates of entrepreneurship were equal between men and women," said Lucian Wagner, Privilège Ventures founding general partner in a press statement.

Your investor has an investment thesis. Here’s why you should care

The firm's thesis is backed up by research from Boston Consulting Group on investment and revenue data over a five-year period. The study also showed that startups founded and co-founded by women received less than half the average investments made into companies led by men, even though the female led startups generated 10% more revenue over time.

“There are very few funds worldwide dedicated to backing female founders, and despite the rapid growth in the VC industry the percentage of female or gender-diverse-led teams is falling," said Rüsch. "I started my professional life in the banking sector in Switzerland: this was, and partially still is, a very male-driven sector. I became used to being one of the few females in big conference rooms and I didn’t even pay any more attention to it. But when I got pregnant the first reaction from my senior colleagues was, 'When will you stop working?' This was quite shocking, I must admit."

The good and bad news for women founders so far in 2022

As Alex reported back in July, PitchBook data suggests that the percentage of venture capital deals that included at least one woman founder fell from 19.4% to 18.2%. In Europe, the numbers are even more dire. Privilège suggests that in Europe, female founders receive barely 1% of total VC investments.

Privilège Ventures' LPs are mainly high net-worth individuals and family offices, the firm says, and the fund aims to write 15-20 early-stage checks, with initial investments in the $250,000 range.

"I really like to invest in founders at the very beginning of their journey. Often we meet them even before they have incorporated their company and we track them, coach them and see how they take their first steps in the entrepreneurial journey. Given our focus in seed stage, we feel it is key to be as close as possible with our companies and for this reason we have a preference for our local market, Switzerland, and the surrounding European countries," Rüsch explains. "We are not specialized in a specific sector but we have some preferences, namely in med\tech, deep tech and in general for the digital economy. We like to enter as soon as possible, even pre-seed, and are happy to continue investing in the best companies up to Series A."

The firm says it would love to see more companies trying to solve "real" problems -- solutions that can save lives, preserve the planet and products that are not just "nice to have" but are "must-have."

"Our overall portfolio already counts over 30% of companies with a female co-founder. As we aim to invest only in top-performing teams, we need to guarantee a strong deal flow and for this reason, we will look not only to Switzerland but to Europe as well with a higher focus on certain countries such as Italy, France and Germany, being closer to us," says Rüsch, explaining why investing specifically in women continues to make sense for the fund. "Some will point to the simple fact that having different viewpoints in the room leads to more thoughtful decision-making -- some will point to women having battled through a lot of hassles to get where they are. We see firsthand that women are driven to tackle problems that have been overlooked in tech -- but can have a profound impact on the world. We already have startups in our portfolio with female founders or leaders working on using neurotech to improve sleep, fungicides to improve food and biomarkers to continually measure proteins and hormones to prevent and monitor health conditions, just to name a few."

Recommended Stories

  • Terry Cook, Don Kuehn among leaders at 2022 Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown

    Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona, is host of the 2022 Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown.

  • Global stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely

    Global stocks sank Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by suggesting more U.S. rate hikes are likely to cool inflation. London, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Hong Kong followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised its key rate to a 15-year high. The future for Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1%, suggesting some investors were looking to buy at depressed prices after the benchmark fell 2.5% the previous day.

  • Google Play Games for PC program expands to the US and seven other countries

    Google is expanding its Google Play for PC program to eight more countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore in open beta. Google added that in the last couple of months it has added popular titles like "1945 Air Force," "Blade Idle," "Cookie Run: Kingdom," and "Evony: The King’s Return" to the program with more games to be added soon. In August, Google also restructured the minimum requirements for systems that can run Google Play for PC.

  • Telenet in talks with Orange on Belgian network access

    PARIS (Reuters) -Liberty Global's Telenet on Thursday said it was in talks with France's No. 1 telecoms company Orange over potential network access to Belgian cable operator VOO, which Orange plans to acquire. The companies have reached a memorandum of understanding that will structure further negotiations, Telenet said in a statement. "Orange confirms negotiations with Telenet for access to the cable network in the south," a spokesperson for the French company said.

  • If Daniel Snyder sells the Commanders, the RFK Stadium site could be back in play

    Will the RFK Stadium site be back in play for the Commanders if Snyder sells the team?

  • SpaceX launches rocket on Space Force mission

    SpaceX launched its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in three years, sending two top-secret military satellites into space.

  • Updates: SpaceX launches and lands three-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida

    Despite thick fog around pad 39A, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center with a Space Force mission at 9:41 a.m. EDT.

  • SpaceX nails double booster landings after launch

    SpaceX has scored another set of double booster landings following a launch for the military. Elon Musk's company launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket Tuesday for the first time in more than three years from Kennedy Space Center. (Nov. 1)

  • Satellite startup Constellr wins backing to build out its water-monitoring platform

    Climate change is making less land available for agricultural food production, leading to strict regulations on the use of water and fertilizer. Constellr will use the cash to develop its first two satellites, which take measurements beyond the infrared wavelengths (8-14 microns) to calculate surface temperature and thus measure water distribution.

  • AP PHOTOS: Farmers in Kashmir try growing saffron indoors

    As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation. Agriculture scientist Nazir Ahmed Ganai said indoor cultivation is helping boost saffron production, which has been adversely hit by environmental changes in recent years. Kashmir’s economy is mainly agrarian and the rising impact of climate change, warming temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns has increased worries among farmers who complain about growing less produce.

  • SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center

    SpaceX launched a Falcon Heavy rocket Tuesday morning and rattled the Space Coast with double sonic booms as the first stage boosters returned to Earth.

  • Analyst Report: FMC Corporation

    FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products, with a focus on biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

  • SpaceX launched a classified Falcon Heavy mission from KSC with a twin booster landing

    A SpaceX Falcon Heavy launched a classified Space Force payload from KSC on Tuesday at 9:41 a.m. EDT. A double booster landing occurred shortly after.

  • SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Rocket for First Time Since 2019

    A Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 1, marking its first flight in more than three years.The launch was the fourth takeoff for the Falcon Heavy and saw it fitted with three Falcon 9 boosters, reports said. The rocket hoisted satellites for the US military and then achieved side-by-side booster landings back near the launchpad.The first Falcon Heavy launched SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible into orbit in 2018, while the next two Heavy launches, both taking place in 2019, carried satellites.Video by Florida resident John M Curry from Peacock Beach shows the Falcon Heavy launch at nearby Cape Canaveral. Footage also shows side boosters landing at Cape Canaveral. Credit: John M Curry via Storyful

  • Making daylight saving permanent could drastically reduce deer collisions, study finds

    Drivers would hit and kill 37,000 fewer deer each year if the United States stuck to daylight saving time year-round, according to estimates in a new study

  • Photos Show Launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy With Classified Military Payload

    The fog was thick this morning at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but that didn’t stop SpaceX from launching its rarely flown Falcon Heavy, nor did it prevent thrilling views of the spectacle.

  • SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful operational rocket

    Despite thick fog around pad 39A, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center with a Space Force mission at 9:41 a.m. EDT.

  • CAPSTONE on Target to Reach Lunar Orbit After Troubled Journey

    NASA’s CAPSTONE performed its fourth of six planned trajectory correction maneuvers on Thursday, October 27, setting the stage for the spacecraft’s arrival to an elliptical halo lunar orbit in less than two weeks.

  • Tribe seeks to adapt as climate change alters ancestral home

    This was a land of dense forests. For thousands of years, the Tewa people of Kha’p’o Owingeh — Valley of the Wild Roses — have called Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico home. Fields near the Rio Grande bore a bounty of corn, beans, squash and chiles.

  • Meta's newest AI determines proper protein folds 60 times faster

    Meta researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind metagenomic database, the ESM Metagenomic Atlas, that could accelerate existing protein-folding AIs performance by 60x.