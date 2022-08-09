U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,122.73
    -17.33 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,795.72
    -36.82 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,479.55
    -164.91 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.17
    -22.04 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.20
    +1.44 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.53
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0234
    +0.0040 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8010
    +0.0360 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9970
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,012.44
    -1,132.67 (-4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.04
    -23.31 (-4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.87
    +12.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Privya helps companies protect data at code level before it goes into production

Ron Miller
·3 min read

As data privacy laws proliferate, it’s becoming increasingly important for companies to protect sensitive data in their applications. Privya was born with the idea that privacy protection should happen at the code level in development before the code goes into production.

One of the founders, CEO Uzy Hadad, was working a company called VisualDNA, which was later acquired by Nielsen. As he watched the amount of data the company was collecting, storing and monetizing, he came up with the notion of a data privacy startup that would become Privya.

He and his co-founders built a product to scan the code in CI/CD pipeline, and look for issues that could expose sensitive data to the wrong people, putting the company at risk of being in the crosshairs of privacy regulators. Today the company emerged from stealth, while announcing a $6 million seed investment.

“Most of the technologies are focusing on post production, and in our solution we focus on the developer lifecycle,” Hadad told TechCrunch.

He added, “We built a secure privacy scanner that scans the code. And we are detecting privacy entities like user name, payment method, sexual orientation, GPS location and then we understand the flow.” What he means by flow is where the data comes from, where it goes, what third parties it could be shared with, and so forth, and they have built a privacy management solution on top of that to raise issues and provide developers with recommendations for mediation.

Hadad says that with all of the privacy laws, the most well known being GDPR in the EU and CCPA in California, privacy is becoming a regulated imperative. It's worth noting that there is also a proposal for a federal data privacy law in the U.S. currently in Congress, as well. As these laws spread, companies are under pressure to make sure their applications are protecting the privacy of their users.

Company co-founder and CRO David Segev says that the scan compares the code to an internal knowledge base, that includes GDPR, CCPA and other privacy rules frameworks like NIST, looking for issues. “Clearly, what we're trying to do is to enable our customers to understand the potential violations, then they can determine what they want to overrule and what they actually want to fix,” he said. The program even displays code snippets on how to fix problems, acting as a teaching tool, so developers can avoid similar issues in the future.

The founders launched the company in 2021 along with CTO Arthur Garmider. They spent a fair amount of time talking to customers and building the tool, and they’ve had a working product for about 8 months now. They are still pre-revenue working with a dozen beta customers with plans to launch the product officially later this year.

The startup has 15 employees and is in the process of hiring right now, looking to add four or five people to the team before the end of the year. He says that the company thinks a lot about diversity, whether gender or other dimensions like people with disabilities as they build the company. And so far he has been adding people with diverse backgrounds to the team.

Today’s $6 million seed investment was led by Hyperwise Ventures along with several unnamed industry angels.

Segment’s new privacy portal helps companies comply with expanding regulations

Recommended Stories

  • Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Please also refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements section contained in today's press release. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ashish Sharma, CEO.

  • AppLovin offers to buy video game software maker Unity in $17.5 billion deal

    Both companies make software used to design video games. Game-making software has also been expanding to new technologies such as the so-called metaverse, or immersive virtual worlds. Unity's software has been used to build some of the most-played games such as "Call of Duty: Mobile," and "Pokemon Go", while AppLovin provides helps developers to grow and monetize their apps.

  • Applovin submits bid to buy Unity Software in a deal valued at $20 billion

    Shares of video gaming software company Unity Software Inc. rallied 11.0% in premarket trading, while Applovin Corp.'s stock tumbled 10.0%, after Applovin said it submitted and unsolicited bid to buy Unity in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of $20 billion. Under terms of the deal, marketing software company Applovin said it will exchange 1.152 of its Class A shares and 0.314 of its Class C shares for each Unity share outstanding. Based on recent stock prices, that share exchange bid v

  • Are Microchip Stocks a Buy Right Now?

    Semiconductor stocks tend to more than double the return of the S&P 500 market index in the long run, but the broader market is down by 13% this year and the chip sector is falling twice as fast instead. It's not hard to see why investors are so concerned with the long-term prospects of computer chip stocks. The chip shortage that started in the summer of 2020 is still going on, and the global economy isn't doing too hot in general.

  • Unity Software Q2 Preview: Can Shares Continue Recent Strength?

    Over the past month, Unity Software shares have soared an impressive 22%.

  • iPhone 14: Apple has started recording its next major event, report claims

    Apple has started recording its iPhone 14 launch event ahead of a rumoured release date next month, according to a new report. The new handset is expected to be revealed alongside an updated Apple Watch during a live event in September. Since the pandemic began, Apple has structured those events as pre-recorded shows, rather than the traditional live events.

  • Avalara to be acquired by private equity firm in $8.4B deal

    Seattle-based tax software company Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) is going private through an $8.4 billion acquisition. The company announced Monday it will be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash deal. The firms expect the deal to close in the second half of this year, after which Avalara will keep its name but no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell With Earnings Ahead?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Could Be Announced in January, Top Analyst Says

    TFI Asset Management analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple's much-anticipated augmented and mixed reality headset 'will be the next revolutionary electronics product.'

  • Amazon's iRobot Acquisition Is About More Than Just Vacuums

    Last week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would be purchasing Roomba maker iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) for $1.7 billion, or $61 per share. In its second-quarter report, released in conjunction with the acquisition announcement, iRobot reported revenue down 30% from a year ago, with operating losses ballooning to $63.9 million, from a $3 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

  • Snapchat allows parents to see who their teenagers are talking to

    Snapchat will allow parents to monitor who their teenagers are talking to, without prying on their private conversations.

  • Intel introduces Arc Pro GPUs for workstations

    It launched two desktop and one laptop GPU under its Arc branding's pro lineup.

  • HBO Max attempts to fix its notoriously buggy app with oft-requested features

    For years, HBO Max has been under fire for its buggy app. Today, the streaming service’s re-platformed app completed its global rollout on desktop, iOS, Android and Amazon Fire tablets. New features include a shuffle button on mobile, SharePlay support for iPhone and iPad users in the U.S., a dedicated home for downloaded content and more.

  • WhatsApp: Mark Zuckerberg reveals new privacy features

    The changes will let users silently leave group chats and control who sees their online status.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.

  • Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.175

    The board of Progress Software Corporation ( NASDAQ:PRGS ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.175 per...

  • Snap launches tools for parents to monitor teens’ contacts

    Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, rolled out its first parental control tools on Tuesday, which will allow parents to see who their teens are talking to, but not the substance of their conversations. The new feature called Family Center is launching at a time when social media companies have been criticized over a lack protection for kids. In October, Snap and its tech peers TikTok and YouTube testified before U.S. lawmakers accusing the companies of exposing young users to bullying or steering them toward harmful content.

  • Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests

    Over 40,000 such incidents have been reported

  • Global AI company partners with FDOT

    A global AI company has partnered with an agency close to home in an effort to reduce pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) recently cut a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to monitor street data and identify trends and changes in real-time traffic through smart technology. "The infrastructure of the future will be shaped by a better understanding of real-time roadway data," CEO Robert A. Berman said in a statement.

  • Vitalik Buterin Plays Down Impact of Ethereum Forks After Merge

    Buterin said it is unlikely that Ethereum will be “significantly harmed by another fork.”