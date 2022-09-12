U.S. markets closed

Prix Galien Award Nomination for NJ-Based Startup - Bloqcube®- in Digital Health

·3 min read

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloqcube®, a NJ-based company developing clinical trials and financial management software using blockchain technology is a 2022 nominee for the "Prix Galien Startup-Digital Health", one of the thirteen in this category.

Prix Galien Award Nomination
Prix Galien Award Nomination

The Galien Foundation is the premier global institution honoring innovation in life sciences. According to Bernard Poussot, Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee Chairman, "The Prix Galien Awards have become the most coveted prizes for those who dedicate their lives to the development of meaningful drugs and innovations" [1] and "is considered the industry's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the highest accolade for biomedical research and innovation" [4]. The "Prix Galien Startup'' category rewards and provides support for innovation globally.

Bloqcube is how blockchain technology was meant to be used. Bloqcube accelerates patient-centric, decentralized clinical trials (DCT), where data integrity during the gathering and maintenance phases is protected for sharing with all stakeholders leveraging a unified platform. Bloqcube's user-friendly offering addresses critical challenges faced today by clinical trials around access assurance. This allows patients to engage remotely, thus enabling better enrollment of the diverse, underrepresented, and geographically dispersed populations. The distributed ledger system allows data to be time-stamped and stored at various nodes, reducing vulnerability to ransomware attacks while providing data in 'Real Time.'

According to Dr. Alex Cahana, Blockchain Healthcare Expert for the United Nations, Bloqcube is leading the path in digital health innovation. While current Web 2.0 DCT platforms may add on a "telehealth and wearable interface," Bloqcube is operationalizing Web 3.0 DCT platforms that are built on blockchain and use SSI, smart contracts, and tokens" [3]. "Bloqcube uses the blockchain technology stack to make clinical trials safer, more trustworthy to patients, and more efficient than ever," opined Dr. Stan Kachnowski, Director of the Digital Health Program at Columbia Business School and Chair of HITLAB, NY [2]. Tim Bledsoe, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Next Stage Clinical Research, stated that "the industry is shifting toward decentralized and hybrid trials and by choosing Bloqcube® we are future-proofing our organization and its growth" [5].

Bloqcube is humbled to be a proud contender for the "Prix Galien Startup-Digital Health" award and thanks the Galien Foundation for this honor.

[1] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-galien-foundation-announces-2022-prix-galien-usa-nominees-for-best-digital-health-solution-incubators-accelerators-and-equity-and-prix-galien-startup-301595188.html

[2] Email from Stan Kachnowski dated June 21, 2022.

[3] https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dr-alex-cahana-health-blockchanger_contextual-integrity-through-the-lens-of-activity-6969985456994185216-xPm2?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

[4] http://register.prix-galien-usa.com/registration/index

[5] Email from Tim Bledsoe dated Sep 2, 2022.

Press Contact: 
Rama K. Rao
Bloqcube Inc.
908-242-6307
info@bloqcube.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prix-galien-award-nomination-for-nj-based-startup---bloqcube--in-digital-health-301622394.html

SOURCE Bloqcube

