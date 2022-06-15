Priya Abani Named to TIAA's Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, appointed Priya Abani to its Board of Trustees.

Priya Abani, AliveCor Inc. CEO, has been appointed to the TIAA Board of Trustees.

Priya's drive and dedication align with TIAA's mission and values. - James R. Chambers, TIAA Board of Trustees Chair

Abani was elected to the Board on Thursday, May 19.

"Priya's thoughtful leadership in business, technology, and consumer experience make her an excellent addition to the board," said James R. Chambers, Chairman of the TIAA Board of Trustees. "Her drive and dedication align with TIAA's mission and values and will help shape the company's progress and success for years to come."

Currently, Abani serves as CEO and board member of AliveCor Inc., a leading innovator in cardiological care and artificial intelligence that has made remote personal monitoring technology available to more than 2 million people in more than 40 countries worldwide. Previously, Abani was general manager of Amazon's Alexa Voice Service team. Most recently Priya was recognized in The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022.

Abani studied computer science and earned a bachelor's degree from Victoria Jubilee Technical Institute, a master's degree from Clarkson University and an MBA in entrepreneurship from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business. She is an active volunteer for multiple non-profit organizations within her community.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider¹, paid more than $6.4 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2021 and has $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2022)².

Learn more about TIAA

Read the latest TIAA news

As of Dec. 31, 2020. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) Market Survey, which published in August 2021. As of March 31, 2022 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,321 billion.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/priya-abani-named-to-tiaas-board-of-trustees-301568106.html

SOURCE TIAA