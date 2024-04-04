PrizePicks, daily fantasy sports company, expanding its Atlanta headquarters

A popular daily fantasy sports company is expanding its Atlanta headquarters.

PrizePicks will move into a new space inside the Star Metals Building in northwest Atlanta.

Currently, the company works at the Atlanta Tech Village on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

“Atlanta has always been our home, where we are redefining mobile sports entertainment,” said Adam Wexler, PrizePicks Co-founder and CEO. “This move to Star Metals will help us create more world-class, high-skilled and high-wage jobs in our great city while we deepen our connections across the community.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

PrizePicks, one the largest daily fantasy sports operators in North America, said it plans to add 1,000 jobs over the next seven years.

PrizePicks allows users to select over or under on statistics of sports players, with the chance to win money. At least two picks need to be combined to win for an entry to be paid out.

Although traditional sports gambling is not legal in Georgia, PrizePicks falls under the category of daily fantasy. Other competitors in this space include Underdog Fantasy and Sleeper, which operate similar platforms.

PrizePicks is currently legal in 29 states and Washington, D.C.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: