PRNEWS.IO will participate in iFX EXPO Dubai 2022

PRNEWS OÜ
·2 min read

TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRNEWS.IO, a European online platform that connects brands and news outlets, will participate in the iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 to meet the growing interest of fintech companies in sponsored content in a native format.

The iFX EXPO is the leading B2B conference on online trading, financial services and fintech. Organised by Ultimate Fintech, the iFX EXPO Dubai will take place at Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre from 22-24 February 2022.

"The format of native advertising is not so much about promoting a particular brand as it is about building a culture of consumption. Today it is one of the fastest growing segments of marketing communications and companies in the fintech industry are showing increased interest in it," specified Alexander Storozhuk.

PRNEWS.IO is the world's first and largest media-sponsored fixed-price content marketplace. In 2021, more than 76,000 media outlets from 142 countries in 52 categories have been connected to marketing and PR teams and agencies around the world in a single content marketing platform.

Serving over 1,000 clients in 82 countries PRNEWS.IO has the expertise to help brands maximise their media presence through an extensive catalog of media.

The PRNEWS.IO team will be present at the booth and will hold a series of meet-up’s of online communications and PR, based on big data.

About PRNEWS.IO

PRNEWS.IO is an Eastern European startup based on the mission of using big data for predictable brand communications with people through media stories. PRNEWS.IO collects information on hyperlocal online newspapers and niche online publications. A total of 76,000 media outlets from 142 countries are connected to the platform. Since the beginning of 2021 more than 1.5 million people have visited the platform PRNEWS.IO.

PRNEWS operates in Estonia and has a development office in Ukraine. The company is also a service provider of the Estonian a government-issued digital identity and status program called e-Residency.

PRNEWS.IO was named "Best Small Business Support in Winter 2022" by G2, the world's largest technology marketplace.

Alexander Storozhuk, founder and board member of PRNEWS.IO, was admitted to the Forbes Business Council.

PRNEWS OÜ is the managing company of PRNEWS.IO web portal headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, and offices in Ukraine.

CONTACT: Oleksandr Storozhuk Phone: +372 6094054 E-mail: pr@prnews.io


  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

    Even as COVD restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, famed investor Charlie Munger thinks white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Munger on tech antitrust: ‘I want big, strong American companies’

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses&nbsp;U.S. Big Tech companies and potential antitrust enforcement.

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • Amazon Says It’s Reached Agreement With Visa on Payment Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to accept Visa Inc.’s cards across its global network, settling a feud that threatened to hammer the financial giant’s bottom line and disrupt e-commerce payments.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Qui

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance strength

    Catastrophe losses came in at just $189 million in the quarter to Dec. 31 and mainly stemmed from tornadoes in southern U.S. states and wildfires. Gross premiums written for the general insurance business rose 12% to more than $8 billion. The general insurance accident year combined ratio was 89.8, an improvement of 3.1 points from a year earlier.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • You’re about to get a raise, and you’ll probably be really disappointed

    In order to attract and retain workers in the currently tight labor market, nearly half of employers are coughing up 2022 raises that top 3%.

  • Colorado mining company aiming to be an EV battery supplier names new CEO

    The outgoing CEO helped guide the company through its big pivot from uranium to domestic graphite production.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • Big Tech Has a New Ally: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobby, is taking up the cause of giant technology companies facing fresh antitrust threats from the Biden administration and Congress.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just

  • These 3 Charts Show Why You Might Want Exposure to China's EV Makers

    Stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have attracted loads of attention following the success of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock and now its business. Tesla reported net income of more than $5.5 billion in 2021.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.