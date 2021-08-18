U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.45
    -1.01 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7880
    +0.2130 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,831.09
    +302.36 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

PRNEWS Ranks MWW as One of the Most Innovative and Strategic PR Firms of 2021

·2 min read

Agency Named to Annual Elite Top 100 List for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, has been named for the second consecutive year to the PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 list. The second annual publication features the top 100 agencies across segments and competencies that reflect the best of the industry.

MWW (PRNewsfoto/MWWPR)
MWW (PRNewsfoto/MWWPR)

Following the firm's rebrand in Q2 of 2021 that focused on servicing clients in the current and future communications landscape, and the acquisition of UK-based Chameleon agency that doubled the size of its UK operations, MWW has seen growth across all practice areas this year.

"The past year has reinforced the importance of flexibility and constant evolution in communications," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "By leaning into the human emotion and cultural currency of caring, MWW has helped our clients drive meaningful stakeholder action—from changing company perception from the inside out, to increasing sales in a difficult economy—that makes us proud to be communicators."

Selection for the PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 is the latest reflection of MWW's momentum over the past year. The agency was also recognized as one of the nation's best PR agencies of 2021 by Forbes in its inaugural list, and CEO Michael Kempner was named to PRWeek's Hall of Fame in 2020. Additionally, the firm recently announced plans to open new office in Denver, Colorado.

The Elite Top 100 list is compiled in a searchable portal that gives brand-side marketers an effective tool to aid the search for an agency partner with filters for industry specializations and services, here.

About MikeWorldWide
Thirty-four years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prnews-ranks-mww-as-one-of-the-most-innovative-and-strategic-pr-firms-of-2021-301358441.html

SOURCE MWWPR

