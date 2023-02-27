U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

Pro AV market is estimated to grow by USD 113.26 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Anixter International Inc., Applied Electronics Ltd. among others - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pro AV market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 113.26 billion. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.  Anixter International Inc., Applied Electronics Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Audinate Group Ltd., AVI SPL LLC, AVI Systems, Avidex Industries LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej Interio, New Era Technology, Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd, proAV Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson, Semtech Corp., Spinitar, Synergy Measurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Vistacom Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pro AV Market 2021-2025

Key Vendor Offerings - 

  • Anixter International Inc. - The company offers pro AV solutions such as audio systems, intercom, and paging equipment for security solutions.

  • Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers pro AV solutions such as Arista Extensible Operating System for virtualization and management.

  • Audinate Group Ltd. - The company offers higher education testing and assessment services such as proctored, online, and paper-pencil testing The company offers pro AV solutions such as Dante AV Ultra.

To know some other vendor offerings - Request the Latest sample report 

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Customization options available as per your business needs

  • Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Pro AV market 2023-2027: Scope

The pro AV market report covers the following areas:

Pro AV market2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis 

The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. The market has been segmented by type, industry application, and region.

  • Type

The product segment comprises of displays, projectors, sound reinforcements, and others. Digital signage is a type of electronic display that uses displays to transmit videos, web material, images, and texts in public and private settings for marketing, advertising, and information-sharing. Most industries, including those in education, business, hospitality, healthcare, and government, are using projectors more frequently, which is thought to be the cause of the increase. The AV projector market is anticipated to expand financially during the forecasted era. The systematic use of microphones, amplifiers, loudspeakers, and signal processors to increase the volume of pre-recorded or live music in order to effectively reach a large crowd is known as sound reinforcement. Therefore, the growing use of such products will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

  • Geography

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to contribute 41% to the development of the global market. The growth of the education sector drives the growth of the market in APAC. The shift toward the adoption of technologically advanced tools in classrooms will propel the growth of the market in the region. Government initiatives in developing countries in APAC will increase the demand for document cameras during the forecast period.

  • Industry Application Outlook

For additional details on the segment,historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027  - Request the Latest sample report 

Market Dynamics - The increased use of digital signage has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the training on the use of pro AV equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the pro AV market growth during the next few years. However, the increased emphasis on one-on-one learning might hamper the market growth.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

RELATED REPORTS 

  • The music publishing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.41 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by online photography education market in higher education market segmentation by product (live performance, digital sales, physical sales, synchronization, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 723.25 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (mobile advertising, mobile games, mobile music and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, and mobile publications), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Pro AV market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pro AV market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pro AV market, vendors

Pro AV Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

157

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 113.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.41

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

Key Companies profiled

Anixter International Inc., Applied Electronics Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Audinate Group Ltd., AVI SPL LLC, AVI Systems, Avidex Industries LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej Interio, New Era Technology, Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd, proAV Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson, Semtech Corp., Spinitar, Synergy Measurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Vistacom Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global pro AV market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By industry Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Industry Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Industry Application

  • 7.3 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Industry Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anixter International Inc.

  • 12.4 Arista Networks Inc.

  • 12.5 Audinate Group Ltd.

  • 12.6 AVI SPL LLC

  • 12.7 AVI Systems

  • 12.8 CCS Presentation Systems

  • 12.9 Diversified

  • 12.10 Ford Audio-Video LLC

  • 12.11 Godrej Interio

  • 12.12 New Era Technology

  • 12.13 Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd

  • 12.14 proAV Ltd.

  • 12.15 Seiko Epson

  • 12.16 Semtech Corp.

  • 12.17 Vistacom Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pro AV Market 2021-2025
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-av-market-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-113-26-billion-between-2022-and-2027-evolving-opportunities-with-anixter-international-inc-applied-electronics-ltd-among-others---technavio-301755464.html

SOURCE Technavio

