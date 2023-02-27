Pro AV market is estimated to grow by USD 113.26 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Anixter International Inc., Applied Electronics Ltd. among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pro AV market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 113.26 billion. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anixter International Inc., Applied Electronics Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Audinate Group Ltd., AVI SPL LLC, AVI Systems, Avidex Industries LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej Interio, New Era Technology, Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd, proAV Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson, Semtech Corp., Spinitar, Synergy Measurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Vistacom Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Key Vendor Offerings -
Anixter International Inc. - The company offers pro AV solutions such as audio systems, intercom, and paging equipment for security solutions.
Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers pro AV solutions such as Arista Extensible Operating System for virtualization and management.
Audinate Group Ltd. - The company offers higher education testing and assessment services such as proctored, online, and paper-pencil testing The company offers pro AV solutions such as Dante AV Ultra.
Pro AV market 2023-2027: Scope
The pro AV market report covers the following areas:
Pro AV market2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis
The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. The market has been segmented by type, industry application, and region.
Type
The product segment comprises of displays, projectors, sound reinforcements, and others. Digital signage is a type of electronic display that uses displays to transmit videos, web material, images, and texts in public and private settings for marketing, advertising, and information-sharing. Most industries, including those in education, business, hospitality, healthcare, and government, are using projectors more frequently, which is thought to be the cause of the increase. The AV projector market is anticipated to expand financially during the forecasted era. The systematic use of microphones, amplifiers, loudspeakers, and signal processors to increase the volume of pre-recorded or live music in order to effectively reach a large crowd is known as sound reinforcement. Therefore, the growing use of such products will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.
Geography
During the forecast period, APAC is expected to contribute 41% to the development of the global market. The growth of the education sector drives the growth of the market in APAC. The shift toward the adoption of technologically advanced tools in classrooms will propel the growth of the market in the region. Government initiatives in developing countries in APAC will increase the demand for document cameras during the forecast period.
Industry Application Outlook
Market Dynamics - The increased use of digital signage has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the training on the use of pro AV equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the pro AV market growth during the next few years. However, the increased emphasis on one-on-one learning might hamper the market growth.
Pro AV market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the pro AV market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pro AV market, vendors
Pro AV Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
157
Base year
2022
Historic Period
2017 -2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 113.26 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.41
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks
Key Companies profiled
Anixter International Inc., Applied Electronics Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Audinate Group Ltd., AVI SPL LLC, AVI Systems, Avidex Industries LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej Interio, New Era Technology, Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd, proAV Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson, Semtech Corp., Spinitar, Synergy Measurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Vistacom Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global pro AV market 2017 - 2021
4.2 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 By industry Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Industry Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Industry Application
7.3 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Industry Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Anixter International Inc.
12.4 Arista Networks Inc.
12.5 Audinate Group Ltd.
12.6 AVI SPL LLC
12.7 AVI Systems
12.8 CCS Presentation Systems
12.9 Diversified
12.10 Ford Audio-Video LLC
12.11 Godrej Interio
12.12 New Era Technology
12.13 Pro AV Solutions Pty Ltd
12.14 proAV Ltd.
12.15 Seiko Epson
12.16 Semtech Corp.
12.17 Vistacom Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
