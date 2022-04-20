Pro AV Market to register a growth of USD 90.51 billion |Increased use of Digital Signage is a key driver | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro AV market value is estimated to grow by USD 90.51 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Factors such as increased use of digital signage are significantly driving the Pro AV market.
Our report on "Pro AV Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Pro AV Market key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 6.57%
Key market segments: Type (products and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 41%
Pro AV Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 90.51 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.57
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Pro AV Market trend
Training for pro AV equipment
Established vendors of pro AV equipment can train users on using pro AV equipment. This trend is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. For instance, Seiko Epson Corp. offers a program that helps engineers, operators, and sales personnel develop expertise in Epson's latest AV technology. This is designed to help AV professionals acquire detailed knowledge of Epson's complete range of AV solutions and experience of the arrangement, maintenance, operation, and marketing of these technologies across the pro-AV rental sector.
Training for Pro AV challenge
Increased emphasis on one-on-one learning
One-on-one learning technique is used by many educational institutions across the world. This learning methodology enables students to learn at their own pace. The rising popularity of one-on-one learning programs, along with the rise in popularity of homeschooling, will have a negative impact on the growth of the global pro AV market.
Key market vendor insights
The Pro AV market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
AVI Systems
AVI-SPL LLC
CCS Presentation Systems
Diversified
Ford Audio-Video LLC
Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
New Era Technology
Solutionz Inc
Telerent Leasing Corp.
Vistacom Inc.
Key Segment Analysis by type
Products
The products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in the number of retail stores has driven the consumption of digital signage that uses Pro AV displays. The increase in the number of multinational corporations worldwide will drive the demand for Pro AV products and services.
Services Platform
Regional Market Analysis
APAC will contribute to 41% of the Pro AV market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major markets for Pro AV market in APAC. The growth of the education sector will drive the Pro AV market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AVI-SPL LLC
CCS Presentation Systems
Diversified
Ford Audio-Video LLC
Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
New Era Technology
Solutionz Inc
Telerent Leasing Corp.
Vistacom Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
