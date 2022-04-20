U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

Pro AV Market to register a growth of USD 90.51 billion |Increased use of Digital Signage is a key driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro AV market value is estimated to grow by USD 90.51 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Factors such as increased use of digital signage are significantly driving the Pro AV market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pro AV Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our report on "Pro AV Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Pro AV Market key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 6.57%

  • Key market segments: Type (products and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 41%

Pro AV Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 90.51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.57

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, Canada, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Pro AV Market trend

  • Training for pro AV equipment
    Established vendors of pro AV equipment can train users on using pro AV equipment. This trend is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. For instance, Seiko Epson Corp. offers a program that helps engineers, operators, and sales personnel develop expertise in Epson's latest AV technology. This is designed to help AV professionals acquire detailed knowledge of Epson's complete range of AV solutions and experience of the arrangement, maintenance, operation, and marketing of these technologies across the pro-AV rental sector.

Training for Pro AV challenge

  • Increased emphasis on one-on-one learning
    One-on-one learning technique is used by many educational institutions across the world. This learning methodology enables students to learn at their own pace. The rising popularity of one-on-one learning programs, along with the rise in popularity of homeschooling, will have a negative impact on the growth of the global pro AV market.

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Pro AV market.

Key market vendor insights

The Pro AV market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • AVI Systems

  • AVI-SPL LLC

  • CCS Presentation Systems

  • Diversified

  • Ford Audio-Video LLC

  • Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • New Era Technology

  • Solutionz Inc

  • Telerent Leasing Corp.

  • Vistacom Inc.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report

Key Segment Analysis by type

  • Products
    The products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in the number of retail stores has driven the consumption of digital signage that uses Pro AV displays. The increase in the number of multinational corporations worldwide will drive the demand for Pro AV products and services.

  • Services Platform

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 41% of the Pro AV market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major markets for Pro AV market in APAC. The growth of the education sector will drive the Pro AV market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Request our sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Wearable Computing Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ad Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AVI-SPL LLC

  • CCS Presentation Systems

  • Diversified

  • Ford Audio-Video LLC

  • Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • New Era Technology

  • Solutionz Inc

  • Telerent Leasing Corp.

  • Vistacom Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-av-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-90-51-billion-increased-use-of-digital-signage-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301528069.html

SOURCE Technavio

